China lashes out at US over Iran oil sanctions move

Beijing is again lashing out at a U.S. decision to impose sanctions on countries that buy Iranian oil, calling it a violation of China's interests that will intensify turmoil in the Middle East and international energy markets.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday said the U.S. is operating outside its jurisdiction in unilaterally imposing the sanctions. He said normal interactions between Iran and other countries are "reasonable and lawful" and deserving of respect and protection.

Continue Reading Below

Shuang said China will continue to work to safeguard its companies' interests, reflecting its desire to secure foreign markets as it pursues its massive "Belt-and-Road" infrastructure initiative.

China was a strong backer of the agreement to curb Iran's nuclear weapons program that was scrapped by President Donald Trump.