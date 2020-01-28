Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

China has 4,500 coronavirus patients as these nations get cases of their own

Associated Press
close
FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo discusses how the spread of coronavirus within China could potentially impact global markets.video

US urges against non-essential travel to China due to coronavirus

FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo discusses how the spread of coronavirus within China could potentially impact global markets.

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new virus, with 106 deaths. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak began in December. More than 50 cases have been confirmed in other places with nearly all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently.

Continue Reading Below

US STOCKS AIM TO HALT CORONAVIRUS-RELATED SELLING

Some details on cases confirmed as of late Tuesday morning Beijing time:

— China: 4,515 cases on the mainland, with 1,771 of those newly confirmed in the 24 hours through midnight Monday. In addition, Hong Kong has eight cases and Macao has five. Nearly all of the 106 deaths have been in central Hubei province, but the new total includes the first death in Beijing.

— United States: 5, 2 in southern California and 1 each in Washington state, Chicago, and Arizona.

— Thailand: 14

— Australia: 5

— Singapore: 7

— South Korea: 4

— Japan: 6

— Malaysia: 4

— France: 3

— Taiwan: 3

— Vietnam: 2

— Canada: 2

— Germany: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE