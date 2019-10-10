Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls

Chicken recall hits Kroger, Food Lion and Aldi's among others

By FOXBusiness
Ready-to-eat chicken sold in stores such as Kroger, Food Lion and Aldi's among other outlets is being recalled over fears of Listeria.

The chicken, produced by Tip Top Poultry, includes a variety of recalled items including frozen, cooked, diced and shredded chicken under a variety of labels. Perdue and Butterball are among dozens of household names being flagged by the USDA.  The specific items subject to recall are found on this spreadsheet.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or any health concerns from anyone who has consumed the chicken in question.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” the USDOA said in a press release on the recall. “An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

