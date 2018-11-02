Chevron: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Chevron Corp. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $4.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $2.11.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $43.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.79 billion.

Chevron shares have decreased 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2 percent. The stock has fallen 4 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVX