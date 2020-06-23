Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Cheese prices hit record in rare move

Prices jumped to a record earlier this month at $2.58 a pound

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The U.S. food supply has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Prices have risen due to a shortage of items ranging from beef and chicken to fresh vegetables.

Continue Reading Below

Food chains have been disrupted as workers in plants have fallen sick.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

One item that has taken markets by surprise is the rise in the price of cheese.

Cheese prices hit a record high this month, just weeks after falling to nearly 20-year lows, according to The New York Times.

Cheese is traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange like other commodities.

HUNDREDS TEST POSITIVE AT TYSON FOODS PLANT IN ARKANSAS

Prices jumped to a record earlier this month at $2.58 a pound.

With restaurants and schools closed, demand fell. Although consumer demand picked up, it didn't make up for the overall slump.

Bulk prices for everything from mozzarella to Parmesan are being quoted now at a premium.

Those increases filter down to shoppers at the grocery store.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

People stockpiled cheese in March and April as consumers prepared for quarantines.