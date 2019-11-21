Charles Schwab buying TD Ameritrade for $26B: EXCLUSIVE

The brokerage wars are heating up.

Charles Schwab is buying Ameritrade for $26 billion, sources tell FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo exclusively. TD Ameritrade shares soared on the news while Charles Schwab was higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB 44.75 +0.35 +0.79% AMTD TD AMERITRADE HOLDING 41.38 +0.74 +1.82%

The deal, expected to be announced this morning, will allow Charles Schwab to better compete with the likes of BlackRock.

TD Ameritrade CEO Tim Hockey, who announced in July that he would leave by the end of February, has acknowledged that his own firm's decision to adopt zero commissions would prompt speculation about mergers.

"We will take a look at anything that makes financial and strategic sense," he said last month, outlining the company's plans to make up for lost revenue of as much as $240 million a quarter from the new commission structure. "Scale is important. We have scale. We're very comfortable with our earnings power now, even in this new environment. "

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ETFC E*TRADE GROUP (E*TRADE BANK AG) 45.86 +0.86 +1.91% IBKR INTERACTIVE BROKERS 47.24 +0.36 +0.77%

Last month, Schwab announced it was slashing its commissions for online trades to zero, causing rivals E-Trade and Fidelity to follow suit. Eliminating the $4.95 per trade commission will cost Schwab $90 million to $100 million in quarterly revenue, or about 3 percent to 4 percent of its total.

Schwab stock has risen 7.8 percent this year, while TD Ameritrade has fallen 15.5 percent. The broader S&P 500 has climbed 24 percent in the same period.

TD Ameritrade, which began as First Omaha Securities, was founded by Joe Ricketts in1975. In 1988, it became the first firm to let clients make trades by touch-tone phone, then went public three years later. TD bought Scottrade in a $4 billion cash-and-stock deal in 2016, tying up two major players in the industry.