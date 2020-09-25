Expand / Collapse search
Chainsaws sold at Lowe's may not turn off

The recall was issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Be careful if you've purchased a Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaw sold exclusively at Lowe’s.

The saw may not turn off and stay in the on position, posing a chance of injury.

The recall was issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product in question is the Kobalt Brand 40-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaw in Blue or Black.

Kobalt Brand 40-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaws Courtesy: CPSC

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading is the company that distributes the chainsaw.

The chainsaws were sold by Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

A Kobalt pole saw was also recalled. They were sold exclusively by Lowe's from January 2017 through February 2019. Date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19 are included in the recall.

Kobalt brand 40-volt Lithium Ion 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saws. Courtesy: CPSC

The company says they’ve received over 100 reports of the potential hazard involving the saws, but no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of the recalled items, you’re urged to stop using the item and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 or online at www.greenworkstools.com .