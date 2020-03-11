Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Central bank coronavirus response 'pushing on a string': El-Erian

Central banks 'doing the same thing that doesn't work,' financier says

By FOXBusiness
Bank of England has signaled what economy needs: Mohamed El-Erian

Global central banks are springing into action to combat the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak of the new coronavirus, but their rate cuts won’t have the intended impact, according to Mohamed El-Erian.

“We are going to get what I call correlated rather than coordinated action, meaning that everybody will be doing something very similar but it’s not coordinated enough,” El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz Global Investors, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

He says central bank interest-rate cuts are “pushing on a string.” El-Erian compared the central bank action to what behavioral scientists call “active inertia,” meaning they are showing that they are doing more to combat the problem, but they are “doing the same thing that doesn’t work.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.