Celebration of Japan's new era big opportunity for business

In this April 11, 2019, photo, Kenzo Watanabe, right, looks at his fiancee Chiharu Yanagihara trying on a wedding dress at a Japanese wedding company in Tokyo. Japan is getting ready for its biggest celebration in years with the advent of the Reiwa era of soon-to-be emperor Naruhito. That means big opportunities for businesses hoping consumers will splash out on long holidays and memorabilia. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japan is getting ready for its biggest celebration in years with the advent of the Reiwa era of soon-to-be emperor Naruhito. That means big opportunities for businesses hoping consumers will splash out on long holidays and memorabilia.

Many Japanese will get their longest ever "Golden Week" holidays, 10 days to mark May 1's beginning of the new era following Emperor Akihito's abdication on April 30, and some are taking advantage of deep discounts. The expected downsides: monster traffic jams and struggles to keep store shelves stocked with so many people getting time off.

The transition from the Heisei era of Akihito to the upcoming Reiwa era is a rare opportunity to celebrate: the Heisei era came amid mourning for Akihito's father, the late emperor Hirohito, a time of somber restraint.