Cavuto on navigating jobs market in uncertain times: 'Reward goes to those who work the hardest'

Hard work pays off for job seekers -- even during a global pandemic, according to FOX Business Network host Neil Cavuto.

During FOX Business' “America Votes Together” town hall on Tuesday, Cavuto addressed the concerns of graduating college students entering the workforce during an uncertain job market.

“I always say, no matter what your goal is… reward goes to those who work the hardest,” he said. “You have to be pretty smart and strategic about it, but I’ve never known anyone to come up with a substitute for hard work.”

“Whatever you come up with and whatever you want to do, just keep pounding at it,” he added. “Don’t give up. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Just really, really work hard. There’s no substitute for it. None.”

Town hall host Charles Payne also gave his own advice to students, suggesting that now might be the time to start their own businesses. He mentioned business applications are up 38% this year.

“This might be a great time to consider lending your skills, your youth, your enthusiasm to start up ... building something locally,” he said.