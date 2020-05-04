Meatpacking companies' coronavirus-led price hike causes 'beef' with cattle ranchers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into major meatpacking companies after cattle ranchers accused them of using the coronavirus crisis to drive down the price of cattle and raise the price of packaged beef.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association asked the USDA to investigate "whether inappropriate influence occurred in the markets," NCBA President Marty Smith wrote in an April letter to President Trump.

Smith also referenced an August 2019 fire at a large packing plant in Holcomb, Kansas, his group says resulted in a similar price disparity.

NCBA says the big four packing companies, Cargill, National Beef, Tyson Foods and JBS, control a majority of the market.

Ranchers say they're losing up to $400 per head of cattle.

Cattle slaughter fell 37 percent last week compared to the same period in 2019, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, as the meat industry attempts to find its new normal after several meat processing plants became coronavirus hotspots.

Many shoppers are finding that supermarkets are now limiting meat purchases.

