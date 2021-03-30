Cathie Woods' Ark Investment launches Space ETF

Cathie Woods' ARK Investment is getting in on the space race, launching a Space ETF Tuesday that will focus on "leading, enabling, or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth."

The new fund, which has an expense ratio of 0.75%, will invest in four fields related to space exploration and innovation: orbital aerospace, suborbital aerospace, enabling technologies, and aerospace beneficiary companies.

ARKX closed down about 1% on its first day of trading.

The new fund's top holdings right now include Trimble Inc, Kratos Defense & Security, L3Harris Technologies, Komatsu, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.

ARKX's second-biggest holding is another ARK fund, the 3D Printing ETF, which tracks the price movement of firms involved in the 3D printing industry.

"Thanks to advancements in deep learning, mobile connectivity, sensors, 3D printing, and robotics, costs that have been ballooning for decades are beginning to decline. As a result, the number of satellite launches and rocket landings is proliferating," Wood said ahead of the ARKX launch.

"We believe that the orbital aerospace revenue opportunity alone – including satellite connectivity and hypersonic flight – will exceed $370 billion annually."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ARKK ARK ETF TR INNOVATION ETF 114.42 +3.25 +2.92%

Ark Investments focuses on "disruptive innovation," which it defines as "a technologically enabled new product or service that the adviser expects to change an industry landscape."

Woods and her actively managed funds entered the spotlight after its flagship ETF, ARK Innovation, soared 148% last year, though it has dipped 8% in the first three months of 2021.

ARK Investment manages about $45 billion in net assets across its eight ETFs.