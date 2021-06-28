Expand / Collapse search
Cryptocurrency

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF

Star stock picker has been vocal proponent of bitcoin

Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to create a bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF), the latest fund manager attempting to cash in on investors' growing interest in cryptocurrencies.

Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year, has been a vocal proponent of bitcoin.

Her flagship ARK Innovation fund owns around $820 million worth of shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, making it the fund's 10th largest holding. Coinbase has fallen 35% since its stock market debut in April.

Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to create a bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF), the latest fund manager attempting to cash in on investors' growing interest in cryptocurrenci (Photograph by Will Crooks)

ARK's application to the SEC follows recent filings by Fidelity and CBOE Global Markets in March. The SEC has yet to approve a bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin , tumbled in recent days to a two-week low as China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining made investors more uncertain about the future of the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin on Monday traded at about $34,450, compared to its April peak of nearly $65,000.