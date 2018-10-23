Caterpillar, 3M and Paccar tumble while McDonald's rises

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $9.73 to $118.98

The construction equipment maker backed its annual forecasts and investors worried that it's due for a weak fourth quarter.

Waters Corp., down $4.86 to $181.22

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development reported lower-than-expected revenue and gave a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast.

Paccar Inc., down $3.10 to $57.40

The truck maker posted lower sales than analysts expected.

McDonald's Corp., up $10.52 to $117.15

The fast food chain sales continued to rise and it posted a larger profit than analysts expected.

3M Co., down $8.81 to $192.55

The maker of Post-it notes and ceramic coatings reported disappointing revenue as sales for several divisions fell.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $2.23 to $57.21

The cellphone carrier's profit and revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates.

PulteGroup Inc., up $1.52 to $22.40

The homebuilder said buyer interest is still high and it recovered some of its recent losses.

Phillips 66, down $3.35 to $98.80

Energy companies slumped along with oil prices.