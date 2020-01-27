Casper, online mattress retailer IPO to raise $182.4 million

(Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc, the online mattress retailer whose investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, said on Monday it aims to raise up to $182.4 million in its U.S. listing.

The company plans to sell 9.6 million shares, including the underwriters' option, at between $17-$19 per share. The top end of the range values the company at $768.2 million, below the $1.1 billion valuation that it achieved in March last year.

Casper's public debut comes as the company has been expanding into brick-and-mortar retail, transitioning from temporary to permanent stores.

The New York-based company's investors include retailer Target Corp and investment firms Lerer Hippeau Ventures, IVP and NEA.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters on the IPO.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)