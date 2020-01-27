Expand / Collapse search
Casper, online mattress retailer IPO to raise $182.4 million

Investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent

Reuters
2019 was year of failed IPOs – will companies like Airbnb do well in 2020?

(Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc, the online mattress retailer whose investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, said on Monday it aims to raise up to $182.4 million in its U.S. listing.

The company plans to sell 9.6 million shares, including the underwriters' option, at between $17-$19 per share. The top end of the range values the company at $768.2 million, below the $1.1 billion valuation that it achieved in March last year.

Casper's public debut comes as the company has been expanding into brick-and-mortar retail, transitioning from temporary to permanent stores.

The New York-based company's investors include retailer Target Corp and investment firms Lerer Hippeau Ventures, IVP and NEA.

SEC HAS ASKED CITADEL, GTS FOR INFORMATION ON IPOS: SOURCES

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters on the IPO.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)