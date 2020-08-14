Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Carolina Panthers owner looks to score with Disney, AT&T, Visa

Media companies see an infusion of more than $400M in stock purchases

close
Hedge Fund billionaire David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion. FBN’s Stuart Varney says he’s just shocked the sports world.video

Tepper was ‘very smart’ to buy the Carolina Panthers: Varney

Hedge Fund billionaire David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion. FBN’s Stuart Varney says he’s just shocked the sports world.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, through his Appaloosa Management fund, took a number of new stakes in mostly communication services, technology and payment platforms over the past 45-day period, according to regulatory filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, known as 13Fs.

Continue Reading Below

WHAT IS DAVID TEPPER'S NET WORTH?

Appaloosa acquired more than 9 million shares in AT&T worth $274 million, but also picked up 840,000 shares of Visa Inc. valued at $162.3 million, 545,000 shares of Mastercard worth $161 million, and 870,000 shares of payments company PayPal Holdings or $151.6 million. Tepper's fund also scooped up 1.2 million shares of Disney at $133 million and 1.9 million shares of food-services company Sysco Corp. worth $102.5 million.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TAT&T INC.30.01+0.10+0.33%
VVISA INC.196.64-0.94-0.48%
MAMASTERCARD INCORPORATED326.80+0.61+0.19%
PYPLPAYPAL HOLDINGS INC.191.46-1.61-0.83%
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY130.53-0.43-0.33%
SYYSYSCO59.54+0.94+1.60%
EMREMERSON ELECTRIC CO.69.73-0.47-0.67%

Appaloosa also purchased 1.6 million shares of Altria Group Inc. for about $61 million, representing a new position in the tobacco company. Incidentally, while the 13F fillings for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was unloading more than a quarter of its position in Wells Fargo & Co. Tepper boosted his position by more than 170%, buying 1.2 million shares of the San Francisco bank, representing 0.8% of Appaloosa's overall portfolio from 0.6%.

NFL PLAYBOOK FOR PRIVATE MONEY HAS LIMITED OPTIONS AND NO AUDIBLES

The company also picked up 1.4 million shares of Emerson Electric Co. worth $87 million, about 1.5% of the fund's portfolio.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Large investors must disclose long stock positions held at the end of a quarter 45 days later in a 13F filing with the SEC, which means such filings are merely a snapshot of investor holdings at a given point.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS