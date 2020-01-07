Carlos Ghosn's American family: Who's who?

Japanese authorities are seeking to arrest the wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, as they continue to investigate how the former auto executive fled the country for Lebanon last week.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the former Nissan executive's wife, Carole Ghosn, is now being accused of perjury and is suspected of lying in sworn testimony during her husband’s case in April 2019.

WHO IS CAROLE GHOSN?

Carole Ghosn was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1966 but has spent most of her life in the U.S. According to the South China Morning Post, Ghosn also holds citizenship in America, along with her three children from her first marriage.

In her professional life, Carole Ghosn found success in creating luxury caftans and founded her company in New York. Under her first married name “Carole Marshi,” she created a line of summery caftans, handmade in Lebanon, called “CALM,” according to Elle Décor.

Carole Ghosn has reportedly been involved in cultural and philanthropic efforts including the Social and Economic Action for Lebanon (SEAL). The former Nissan chair and his wife first met at a charity event.

The two married in 2016 in a lavish ceremony at the Palace of Versailles in Paris. Authorities have reportedly questioned how the wedding was funded.

WHO IS CARLOS GHOSN AND HOW MUCH IS HE WORTH?

Carole Ghosn arguably has been the biggest advocate in her husband’s case, reaching out to U.S. media outlets and world leaders like President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to make her voice heard.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business in April 2019, Carole Ghosn said Japanese prosecutors would not allow her to speak to her husband, and described the country's treatment of the former Nissan executive as “mental abuse.”

“This is their judicial system,” she said. “These are their laws.”

But the odds of Carlos Ghosn being arrested are slim since there is no extradition agreement between Lebanon and Japan.

Carole Ghosn told Bartiromo earlier this week that she and her husband are very happy to be reunited.

WHO ARE THE GHOSN KIDS?

Carlos Ghosn found success in financially managing companies like Renault and Nissan. With international business in their blood, Ghosn's children have also found themselves leading and dominating big industries -- some even in the C-suite.

Ghosn's three daughters all received their corporate start in strategic management at MBB companies, also known as the Big Three -- McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company.

Eldest daughter Caroline Ghosn got her start at McKinsey & Company in 2007 and founded her company Levo in 2012 with McKinsey colleagues, according to Consultancy Asia. One of the early investors was reportedly Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. She still holds the position as CEO of Levo, a company that advocates for and offers resources and guidance to female professionals.

Youngest daughter Maya Ghosn also had her start in business at McKinsey, working as an engagement manager, business analyst and social sector fellow, according to her LinkedIn. After three years, Maya Ghosn left McKinsey to work as Director of Operations for Mark Zuckerberg and Pricilla Chan at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Nadine Ghosn launched her career in luxury fashion as creative director of Nadine Ghosn Fine Jewelry. The jewelry company designs unique pieces and has worked with celebrities like Karl Lagerfield and Beyonce.

According to her LinkedIn, Nadine Ghosn started her professional career with Boston Consulting Group as a luxury and consumer goods associate.

Carlos Ghosn's son Anthony Ghosn is the CEO and co-founder of financial services firm Shogun Enterprises, according to his LinkedIn. Although he did not get his start at the MBB, Carlos Ghosn's stepson, Anthony Marshi, is currently an associate at Boston Consulting Group in New York.

