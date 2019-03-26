Carnival: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $336 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share.

Carnival shares have increased 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 12 percent. The stock has decreased 12 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCL