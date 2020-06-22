Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Carnival Cruise Line extends sailing pause until Sept. 30

Customers of canceled sailings will have the option to receive cruise credits at a premium instead of cash, Carnival says

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A Carnival Corp. unit said it has extended its sailing pause to Sept. 30 as it assesses health protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The extension comes after the Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group of which Carnival is a member, said Friday its members would pause sailings to U.S. ports until Sept. 15.

Carnival Cruise Line had planned to resume eight cruises beginning Aug. 1.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CCLCARNIVAL CORP.16.97-0.86-4.82%

"During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a letter to customers and travel agents Monday.

DISNEY CONFIRMS PARK REOPENING DATES

Customers of canceled sailings will have the option to receive cruise credits at a premium instead of cash, Carnival said. The measure would help it maintain its cash reserves.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cruise operator on Thursday reported a preliminary quarterly loss of more than $4 billion, its largest ever, as the pandemic has idled ships, and it warned that it could breach a loan agreement in a prolonged sailing pause.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE