Carnival Corp. execs must work faster to address ocean pollution: judge

Carnival Cruise line executives are not working fast enough to address ocean pollution issues, a federal judge said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald and Chairman Micky Arison, who owns the Miami Heat, were in federal court in Miami on Wednesday afternoon, when they were told they must work faster.

Earlier this year, Carnival — the world's largest cruise line — admitted violating probation from a 2016 criminal pollution case as its ships continued to cause environmental harm around the world. It was hit with a $20 million penalty, on top of a $40 million fine imposed in the original case.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A judge has since enlisted the help of a court-appointed monitor to keep a watchful eye on the company’s efforts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 41.44 -1.05 -2.47%

Carnival operates more than 100 ships across nine cruise brands and sails to more than 700 destinations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this story.