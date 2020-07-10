Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Carnival sales plunge 85% as coronavirus docks ships

'We have been transitioning the fleet into a prolonged pause'

close
Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald hopes scientists and officials align on coronavirus protocols in the coming weeks. video

Carnival CEO says cruise industry always combated worldwide diseases

Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald hopes scientists and officials align on coronavirus protocols in the coming weeks.

Carnival Corp. lost $4.37 billion in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cruise operator to cancel its voyages.

Continue Reading Below

The Miami-based cruise operator’s revenue plunged 85 percent from a year ago to $740 million, driving its loss to $6.07 per share. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $391.3 million and an adjusted loss of $2.26 a share.

“We have been transitioning the fleet into a prolonged pause and right-sizing our shoreside operations,” CEO Arnold Donald said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.