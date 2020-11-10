Expand / Collapse search
Carnival plans $1.5B stock offering after coronavirus vaccine hopes cause shares to soar

Carnival expects to burn through an average of $530M per month during the fourth quarter

Port Canaveral CEO Captain John W. Murray on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the cruise industry. video

Will there be cruising without a coronavirus vaccine?

Carnival Corp. shares were sharply lower Tuesday after the company announced plans to sell $1.5 billion of common stock.

The “at-the-market” offering, which will be used for general purposes, allows Carnival to capitalize on the 39% surge in its share price that occurred Monday after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their experimental vaccine showed greater than 90% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior evidence of infection.

CCLCARNIVAL CORP.16.71-2.53-13.14%

JPMorgan Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. will act as sales agents for the offering.

Carnival was forced to put operations on hold earlier this year as governments around the world issued stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID.

The stoppage resulted in the cruise operator reporting a $2.9 billion loss, before adjustments, in the third quarter. The company has lost $8.01 billion

Carnival ended September with $8.2 billion in cash and said it expected to burn through an average of $530 million per month during the fourth quarter.

Carnival shares were down 62% this year through Monday, underperforming the S&P 500’s 9.9% gain.