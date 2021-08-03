Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

These careers added the most remote jobs in 2021: report

COVID-19 forced many companies to transition to remote or hybrid work models

close
Former EY Global Chairman and CEO Mark Weinberger on a global minimum tax and back-to-the-office trends.   video

Former EY Global CEO on how working from home impacts office culture

Former EY Global Chairman and CEO Mark Weinberger on a global minimum tax and back-to-the-office trends.  

There was an over 1,000% increase in remote work across all fields in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic kept people home, a new report shows.

There are now more than 80,000 high-paying remote work job opportunities compared to just 7,000 in March of 2020, according to an analysis of data from the top 50,000 employers in North America by career-search website Ladders, Inc.

TOP 10 COUNTRIES FOR REMOTE WORKERS: STUDY

The following 10 careers have added the most high-paying remote work jobs in 2021, Ladders found:

  1. Marketing, media and design (974% remote-work growth)
  2. Project and program management (801%)
  3. Accounting and finance (750%)
  4. Human resources and legal (546%)
  5. Technology (521%)
  6. Engineering and construction (410%)
  7. Operations and general management (299%)
  8. Science and education (276%)
  9. Sales and business development (211%)
  10. Health care (197%)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

New remote work opportunities that pay at least $100,000 have never been as accessible as they are today, according to Ladders.

"With more six-figure jobs available remotely than in any individual city, this is the ideal time to find your dream job," Ladders, Inc., CEO Marc Cenedella said in a Tuesday statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to transition to remote or hybrid work models, and a number of businesses have kept workers remote since for those employees who prefer to stay home.