These careers added the most remote jobs in 2021: report

There was an over 1,000% increase in remote work across all fields in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic kept people home, a new report shows.

There are now more than 80,000 high-paying remote work job opportunities compared to just 7,000 in March of 2020, according to an analysis of data from the top 50,000 employers in North America by career-search website Ladders, Inc.

The following 10 careers have added the most high-paying remote work jobs in 2021, Ladders found:

Marketing, media and design (974% remote-work growth) Project and program management (801%) Accounting and finance (750%) Human resources and legal (546%) Technology (521%) Engineering and construction (410%) Operations and general management (299%) Science and education (276%) Sales and business development (211%) Health care (197%)

New remote work opportunities that pay at least $100,000 have never been as accessible as they are today, according to Ladders.

"With more six-figure jobs available remotely than in any individual city, this is the ideal time to find your dream job," Ladders, Inc., CEO Marc Cenedella said in a Tuesday statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to transition to remote or hybrid work models, and a number of businesses have kept workers remote since for those employees who prefer to stay home.