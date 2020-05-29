Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Marijuana

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth smoked by restructuring charge

Sales trailed Wall Street estimates of C$128.8 million.

By FOXBusiness
close
Canndescent CEO Adrian Sedlin expresses concern for the cannabis industry as sales begin to drop off.video

Cannabis industry sees decline after coronavirus stockpiling: Canndescent CEO

Canndescent CEO Adrian Sedlin expresses concern for the cannabis industry as sales begin to drop off.

Canopy Growth Corp.’s fourth-quarter loss widened after a C$743 million restructuring charge.

Continue Reading Below

The Ontario, Canada-based cannabis producer lost C$1.3 billion, or C$3.72 per share, as net revenue spiked 15 percent to C$107.9 million. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of C$128.8 million.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CGCCANOPY GROWTH CORP17.55-4.17-19.20%

“I am excited to implement our strategy reset and organization redesign over the course of fiscal 2021,” CEO David Klein said in a statement.

Canopy Growth's new strategic plan aims to win in its core markets of the U.S., Canada and Germany, with a focus on recreational as well as medical sales while carving out a path to profitability.

WHO IS MORE LIKELY TO SMOKE MARIJUANA?

Canadian recreational revenue fell 28 percent from a year ago to C$49.8 million while medical sales in the country spiked 29 percent to C$14.9 million. International medical sales soared to C$20.7 million.

Canopy had $2 billion of cash on hand at the end of the three months through March, down from $2.3 billion at the conclusion of the prior quarter.

The company withdrew its previously announced financial guidance.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares rose 2.99 percent year-to-date through Thursday, outperforming the S&P 500's 6.22 percent decline.