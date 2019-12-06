Canada Goose opens new store, sends shoppers into snow-filled Arctic chamber

Canada Goose just opened a new store. However, it doesn't sell clothing—it delivers an experience.

Continue Reading Below

The winter clothing manufacturer's Toronto, Canada store offers customers a guided tour where a “journey teller” fills them in on the company’s history and the technology that goes into Canada Goose jackets. At the end of the guided tour, customers bundle up and enter a snow-filled Arctic chamber.

Stocks in this Article GOOS CANADA GOOSE HLDGS $38.84 -0.13 (-0.33%) NKE NIKE INC. $97.00 +1.21 (+1.26%)

CANADA GOOSE SALES HOT AS LUXURY COAT BRANDS WARM UP TO THE MASSES

Retail Prophet founder Doug Stephens told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that experienced-based shopping trends are helping brands set themselves apart from competitors.

“In a world where virtually every product today is at our fingertips—or as close as our mobile device—experiences are really becoming the final differentiator between one brand and another,” Stephens said.

Surveys suggest that consumers tend to gravitate toward brands that they feel give them an “added value experience,” according to Stephens.

NEW JERSEY MALL OPENS INDOOR SKI SLOPE, THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN NORTH AMERICA

He enumerated five key components that his company has found to make up a “remarkable experience” for customers.

“They are, essentially, surprise, uniqueness, personalization, engagement—so physical engagement with the product—and then repeatability—the ability to repeat that experience for a multitude of customers,” Stephens said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brands that deliver these kinds of experiences are outperforming in the market, he added.

This experience-based shopping trend is not unique to Canada Goose.

The rise of “copycat products” is also a factor contributing to companies embracing this experience model.

“I think what we’re seeing among brands like Canada Goose—like Nike for example—is what they’re trying to do is take greater control of their own narrative around their brands in the marketplace,” Stephens said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS