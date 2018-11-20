Campbell: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $194 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

Campbell shares have dropped 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 1 percent. The stock has declined 23 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPB