California tells NRA to stop selling insurance policy

California has ordered the National Rifle Association to stop selling an insurance policy that covers legal costs for injury or damage from legally using a gun.
The state Department of Insurance on Tuesday issued a cease and desist order saying that the NRA sold an unlicensed insurance product in the state.
Continue Reading Below
The order refers to the Self-Defense Insurance Policy included in the NRA's Carry Guard membership program. The policy covers some legal costs from criminal cases or lawsuits that arise when a gun is used for self-defense, recreation, hunting, or when a weapon fires accidentally.
About 2,400 Californians are policyholders.
The order carries a potential fine of $5,000 a day for violations.
The NRA can request a review of the order.
Messages to the NRA seeking comment weren't immediately returned.