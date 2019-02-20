Caesars Entertainment has held talks with Icahn

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino, in Las Vegas. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to drive casino giant Caesars Entertainment to sell itself. The activist investor disclosed in a securities filing Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, that he owns a roughly 10 percent stake in the company, confirming previous reports. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Caesars Entertainment says it's held discussions with billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who began pushing for fundamental changes this week after revealing a 10 percent stake in casino and resort.

Icahn says he wants to put the company on the block and is pushing for leadership changes.

Caesars said Wednesday that it is evaluating Icahn's ideas.

Shares of the Las Vegas company jumped more than 5 percent Tuesday on news of Icahn's involvement.

Caesars emerged from an $18 billion bankruptcy in late 2017. It reports fourth-quarter earnings results Thursday.