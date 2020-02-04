Cadillac unveils 2021 Escalade with hands-free highway driving

Cadillac unveiled its new 2021 Escalade Tuesday, saying the redesigned model of its iconic luxury SUV will be available for sale later this year.

The new Escalade features Cadillac’s improved “super cruise” driver assistance technology, which the automaker said allows for hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of highways in the U.S. and Canada.

The automaker highlighted the Escalade’s curved OLED screens, augmented reality-enabled navigation with a live forward camera, multiple exterior cameras, available infrared “night vision” and dual 12.6-inch, rear-seat entertainment screens.

The SUV also has available soft-close doors to prevent slams. Its AKG Studio Reference audio system includes 36 speakers. And the interior includes 40 percent more third-row legroom and 68 percent more cargo space, according to Cadillac.

“The expectations and desires of Escalade customers are factors everyone in the Cadillac design studio unequivocally understands,” Phil Kucera, interior design manager, said in a press release. “This allowed us to reach greater levels of depth and detail than Escalade has ever had before.”

The 2021 Escalade comes with a standard 420 horsepower, 6.2L, V-8 engine. A 3.0L turbo-diesel engine is also available for the first time.

Cadillac is manufacturing the new Escalade at GM’s Arlington, Texas, assembly facility, which the company said employs about 4,800 hourly and salaried workers. The new Escalade is scheduled to go on sale this summer.

