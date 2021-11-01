Burger King, Robinhood serving up 'side of crypto' with Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum giveaway

Burger King and Robinhood Markets are serving up a "side of crypto" as part of a new promotion.

The giveaway, which runs through Nov. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last, will give participants a chance to win one coin from a pool of 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin. The majority of participants will win Dogecoin, while approximately 1 in every 100,000 will win a Bitcoin and approximately 1 in every 10,000 will win an ether. The odds will change as prize codes are distributed.

According to the promotion's rules, customers who are 18 years or older must sign up for Burger King's Royal Perks program through the company's app or website. After signing up, Royal Perks members will receive an email with a link and a six-digit prize code that can be used for a qualifying pretax purchase of $5 or more at one of the fast food chain's participating locations. The code must be shown to a team member before final payment.

Alternatively, a prize code can be requested by mailing a piece of paper with an individual's name, date of birth, home mailing address and valid email address associated with their Burger King Royal Perks account to "Burger King Crypto Promotion," c/o Merkle Inc., P.O. Box 5022, Department 850743 Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5022. All mail-in requests must be handwritten and postmarked by Nov. 22, 2021 and received by Nov. 29, 2021.

Participants will be limited to one prize code per day, but can get up to 21 codes over the course of the promotion. Prizes must be claimed by Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Participants will be asked to create a brokerage account on Robinhood in order to claim their cryptocurrency.

Individuals who are employees, officers, contractors or representatives of Burger King Corporation, its franchisees, Restaurant Brands International, Robinhood Crypto, LLC, Robinhood Markets Inc and its affiliates, and Merkle Inc., are not eligible for the promotion. Immediate family and household members of the individuals are also ineligible. In addition, the promotion is void in Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada.

Royal Perks members can earn points, called Crowns, for ever dollar spent at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants, which can be redeemed for select food items. Guests can also earn bonus Crowns during their birthday month, upsize small or medium fries, hash browns, a fountain drink, or a brewed or iced coffee at no extra charge, and earn Crowns faster during limited time events. Additional benefits, such as earning bonus Crowns by completing challenges, will be launched throughout the year

Burger King emphasized that the cryptocurrency prizes cannot be used for orders at its U.S. locations and that it currently has no future plans to accept crypto as an alternative form of payment.

"As a brand, we are always looking for ways to reward our most loyal guests with exclusive offers that are exciting, unique, and culturally relevant," Burger King said in a statement. "Cryptocurrency (crypto) has been a hot topic of conversation recently, but we know it can be difficult to understand. That’s why we wanted to bring crypto to our guests in a way that was accessible and digestible (literally and figuratively) — through our food."

The move comes as Robinhood reported a slowdown in crypto trading activity in the third quarter, leading to considerably fewer new funded accounts, a slight decline in net cumulative funded accounts, and lower revenue compared to the previous quarter.

As of the time of publication, Bitcoin is worth $61,099.20 per coin, Ethereum is worth $4,350.13 per coin and Dogecoin is worth approximately 27 cents per coin, according to real-time price tracking by CoinDesk.