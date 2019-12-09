Expand / Collapse search
Build-A-Bear transitioning into a place for family fun, company CEO says

Sharon Price John says the company is transforming the emotional connection between child and furry friend into entertainment

How will Build-A-Bear Workshop adapt to changing shopping trends?

Build-A-Bear Workshop president Sharon Price John discusses her brand’s strategy of offering consumers an experience after the company’s value dropped 40 percent this past year.

American iconic retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop is transitioning into a place where families go for fun and entertainment, according to its CEO Sharon Price John.

The "robust strategy" to diversify is allowing the company to transform the emotional connection between a child and furry friend into entertainment, John told Stuart Varney on Monday.

CANADA GOOSE OPENS NEW STORE, SENDS SHOPPERS INTO SNOW-FILLED ARCTIC CHAMBER

John also clarified comments about expected store closures.

“We didn’t necessarily say we are closing certainly up to 30 stores, and we actually had the same number that we had in the quarter – we closed the same number that we opened,” she said.

When Varney asked whether the company would be around this time next year, John responded by saying it has special investment value.

“Build-A-Bear, unlike a lot of other retailers in the sector that we trade, has a strong balance sheet and no debt and a clear strategy with a brand that has transferable value into different areas,” she said.

In 2020, the company will look to further foster the relationships it has created with companies like Disney and Sony which are important for licensing products and developing intellectual property, respectively, according to John. She also noted the rebuilding of the company’s infrastructure, naming e-commerce specifically.

Build-A-Bear has seen double-digit growth in e-commerce sales over the past eight months and expects to continue that trend into a ninth, John said. The company is also diversifying into new revenue locations, like Walmart, she added.

