Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Warren Buffett

Buffett slashes Goldman Sachs stake, trims JPMorgan

JPMorgan still has Buffett's attention

By FOXBusiness
close
'The Warren Buffett Shareholder' author Lawrence Cunningham and Smead Capital Management CEO and CIO Bill Smead respond to Berkshire Hathaway's shareholder meeting this year that featured only Warren Buffett and his possible successor Greg Abel.video

Has Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett lost his investing magic?

'The Warren Buffett Shareholder' author Lawrence Cunningham and Smead Capital Management CEO and CIO Bill Smead respond to Berkshire Hathaway's shareholder meeting this year that featured only Warren Buffett and his possible successor Greg Abel.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Warren Buffett took more steps to rejigger his portfolio as the coronavirus impact continues to play out across financial markets.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adjusted stakes in two of the nation's biggest financial firms; JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, which took the bigger hit.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.171.87-2.58-1.48%

The firm's stake in Goldman was cut by 84 percent to 1.9 million shares from 12 million, according to SEC Filings. The stock has tumbled 25 percent this year, compared to the 11.4 percent drop in the S&P 500.

GOLDMAN SACHS EYES WELLS FARGO, PNC, US BANCORP SPIKING STOCKS

FOX Business reported on Thursday that Goldman, under pressure to boost its performance, was eyeing potential banking acquisitions with Wells Fargo, PNC and US Bancorp making the shortlist of contenders. All of the companies declined to comment.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.36-0.70-2.91%
PNCPNC FINL SVC97.25-0.59-0.60%
USBU.S. BANCORP INC.30.68-0.49-1.57%

As for JPMorgan, Berkshire still maintains a large position of 57.7 million shares yet trimmed its stake 1.8 million, according to SEC filings.

CORONAVIRUS PUSHES BERKSHIRE TO SELL ENTIRE STAKES IN US AIRLINES: BUFFETT

Earlier this month, Buffett disclosed he had exited the majority stakes of his airline holdings, as the coronavirus decimated the industry.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.19.19-0.19-0.98%
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.9.04-0.11-1.20%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.19.92-0.38-1.87%
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.23.87-0.91-3.67%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS