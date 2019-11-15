Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett hoarding billions in cash despite Restoration Hardware play

Buffett remains on the hunt for 'an elephant-sized' transaction.

By FOXBusiness
close
Huntington Private Bank CIO John Augustine discusses what Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett should buy next.video

What should Warren Buffett do with his billions?

Huntington Private Bank CIO John Augustine discusses what Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett should buy next.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway remains on the hunt for its next big transaction but in the meantime, he's sitting on a big heap of cash.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BRK.BBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.219.74+0.38+0.17%

Berkshire made several tweaks to its portfolio during the third quarter, including initiating a $206 million stake in the luxury furniture maker Restoration Hardware and a $332 million position in the energy explorer Occidental Petroleum, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Friday. The conglomerate also reduced its stakes in the tech giant Apple, Wells Fargo and energy company Phillips 66.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
RHRH188.47+13.25+7.56%
OXYOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION38.95+1.19+3.15%
AAPLAPPLE INC.265.76+3.12+1.19%
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.80+0.31+0.58%
PSXPHILLIPS 66118.36-0.18-0.15%

The transactions, however, failed to put a dent in Berkshire’s cash pile, which swelled to a record $128 billion at the end of the third quarter despite Buffett declaring earlier this year that he was on the lookout for an “elephant-sized transaction.” He has repeatedly said that valuations are too expensive for his liking. Buffett's $37 billion acquisition of Precision Castparts was the last big "elephant" that he bagged.

DEMOCRATS DELAYING USMCA HAS 'COST THE ECONOMY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS': WILBUR ROSS

“In the years ahead, we hope to move much of our excess liquidity into businesses that Berkshire will permanently own," he wrote. "The immediate prospects for that, however, are not good: Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects."

Since then, Buffett’s cash pile has grown by about $16 billion and stock-market valuations have only gotten more expensive as the S&P 500 has rallied more than 24 percent this year touching a fresh record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq are also sitting at records.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28004.89+222.93+0.80%
SP500S&P 5003120.46+23.83+0.77%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8540.828717+61.81+0.73%

Berkshire has lagged behind the broader S&P 500 gaining 7.6 percent in 2019.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE