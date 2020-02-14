Buffett buys Kroger stock for first time

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has taken a stake in Kroger.

According to SEC Filings, an 18.9 percent stake was disclosed in the nation's largest grocer but revenue, Friday after the closing bell.

Shares jumped on the news in the extended session and are little changed for the year.

Buffett owns stakes in other food-related companies.

KRAFT-HEINZ BITES BUFFETT

Kraft-Heinz, which has been struggling, got it with a downgrade Friday from Fitch which cut its credit score for Kraft Heinz Co. to BB+, the highest level of junk, dealing another blow to one of billionaire Warren Buffett's biggest stock holdings.

This pushed shares of the Chicago-based food giant to their lowest level since October. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is Kraft's largest shareholder, with a stake of 325.6 million shares, or 27% of the company.