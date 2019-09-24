Budweiser parent raises $5B in Hong Kong IPO

The second time was the charm for Anheuser-Busch InBev as it successfully raised about $5 billion in a Hong Kong IPO.

Continue Reading Below

The company priced shares at $3.45 each, people familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.

That was at the low end of the expected price range.

The deal gives the Hong Kong unit a value of more than $45 billion.

It was the second attempt at an IPO as Budweiser APAC called off an earlier attempt in July.

Advertisement

That try was bigger looking to raise nearly $10 billion.

But due to lukewarm investor response, it was pulled.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Since then the company sold off its Australian unit and returned as a more nimble company.

The IPO is Hong Kong's largest IPO of the year and is second to Uber's $8 billion offering in New York.