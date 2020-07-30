Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Boaters marooned by coronavirus sap Brunswick's summer inventory

First-time buyers and lapsed boaters accounted for half of new vessel sales

close
SailTime Chief Operating Officer Bob Remsing discusses his business, which connects people who would like to share a boat, and the 200 percent increase in volume this year. video

Boat sales surge during coronavirus

SailTime Chief Operating Officer Bob Remsing discusses his business, which connects people who would like to share a boat, and the 200 percent increase in volume this year.

Brunswick Corp.'s boat stockpiles were wiped out as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a surge in demand at the same time production facilities were closed to help slow the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading Below

The conditions caused a 34 percent decline in boat inventory and left the Lake Forest, Illinois-based leisure products manufacturer with the lowest mid-season levels in almost 20 years.

The company's second-quarter net sales fell 15.1 percent year-over-year to $987.8 million, outpacing the $807.28 million that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting. Adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share topped estimates of 45 cents.

“Demand in the U.S. retail marine market accelerated into May and June resulting in robust new boat and engine sales, with sales to first-time purchasers or returning lapsed boaters representing approximately half of new boat sales,” CEO David Foulkes said in a statement. “All our businesses outperformed our expectations in the quarter.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.