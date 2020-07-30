Boaters marooned by coronavirus sap Brunswick's summer inventory

Brunswick Corp.'s boat stockpiles were wiped out as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a surge in demand at the same time production facilities were closed to help slow the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading Below

The conditions caused a 34 percent decline in boat inventory and left the Lake Forest, Illinois-based leisure products manufacturer with the lowest mid-season levels in almost 20 years.

The company's second-quarter net sales fell 15.1 percent year-over-year to $987.8 million, outpacing the $807.28 million that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting. Adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share topped estimates of 45 cents.

“Demand in the U.S. retail marine market accelerated into May and June resulting in robust new boat and engine sales, with sales to first-time purchasers or returning lapsed boaters representing approximately half of new boat sales,” CEO David Foulkes said in a statement. “All our businesses outperformed our expectations in the quarter.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.