Broadcom's Tan, CBS's Moonves among highest-paid CEOs

Here are the highest-paid CEOs for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The AP's compensation study covered 339 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

1. Hock Tan

Broadcom

$103.2 million

Change from last year: Up 318 percent

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS

$68.4 million

Change: flat

3. W. Nicholas Howley

TransDigm

$61 million

Change: Up 223 percent

(Howley left the CEO position last month.)

4. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner

$49 million

Change: Up 50 percent

5. Stephen Kaufer

TripAdvisor

$43.2 million

Change: Up 3,400 percent

(Kaufer's 2017 compensation excludes $4.8 million in incremental fair value relating to the modification of awards granted in 2013.)

6. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications

$42.2 million

Change: Up 14 percent

7. Robert Iger

Walt Disney

$36.3 million

Change: Down 11 percent

8. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts

$34.5 million

Change: Up 23 percent

(Wynn left the CEO position in February.)

9. Brenton Saunders

Allergan

$32.8 million

Change: Up 693 percent

10. Brian Roberts

Comcast

$32.5 million

Change: Down 1 percent