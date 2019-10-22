Expand / Collapse search
Europe

British government wins one Brexit vote, but Parliament rejects fast-track timetable

FOXBusiness
Former Boris Johnson digital strategist Craig Dillon discusses the ‘games’ being played in Parliament over Brexit and the likelihood of the U.K. leaving the European Union on October 31.video

Britain stuck in ‘no man’s land’ on Brexit: Boris Johnson's former digital strategist

Former Boris Johnson digital strategist Craig Dillon discusses the ‘games’ being played in Parliament over Brexit and the likelihood of the U.K. leaving the European Union on October 31.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will "pause" the government's planned Brexit legislation after lawmakers voted to reject his fast-track timetable.

Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday that the government will accelerate plans for a "no-deal" Brexit in light of the defeat, which derailed his plans.

Johnson rebuked Parliament for "voting to delay" Brexit once again. The national referendum approving the U.K.'s departure from the European Union was held in 2016. It is supposed to happen by Oct. 31.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks in the House of Commons in London during the debate for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. (Jessica Taylor, UK Parliament via AP)

The prime minister says he will consult with EU leaders and urged the EU to "make up its mind" about Britain's request for a possible delay of Brexit.

He did not reply to an offer from Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to allow the hefty Brexit bill to be debated at a slower pace than the government's fast-track plan.

Pro-Brexit protesters hold out their placards and flags as traffic moves past the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Earlier Tuesday, British lawmakers approved Johnson's Brexit deal in principle, with the House of Commons voting 329-299 to send the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill on for further scrutiny and possible amendments.

The votes come after France's foreign minister said he sees "no justification" at this stage for a further Brexit delay.

The European Commission said it has taken note of the votes on Brexit and is awaiting details from the U.K. government on how it intends to proceed.

Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva added in a tweet that European Council president Donald Tusk is consulting with European leaders on Britain's request for a Brexit extension until Jan. 31 2020.