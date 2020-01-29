Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Coronavirus forces British Airways to suspend all flights to China

British Air, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China

Reuters
close
National Institution of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the spread of the coronavirus. video

NIH official: Coronavirus risk in US is low, but we’re still taking this very seriously

National Institution of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the spread of the coronavirus.

British Airways announced Wednesday it has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Continue Reading Below

BA.com, the airline's website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," BA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. "Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com."

CHINA VIRUS DEATH TOLL PASSES 130 AS US WEIGHS FLIGHT BAN

Britain on Tuesday advised against "all but essential" travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Production Credit: Fintan McDonnell)