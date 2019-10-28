Brexit delayed until Jan. 31

The European Union has agreed to postpone the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc for three months – until Jan. 31.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure," Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, tweeted Monday.

The decision paves the way for the U.K. to leave the E.U. on or before Jan. 31, 2020.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.