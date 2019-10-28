Expand / Collapse search
Brexit delayed until Jan. 31

By FOXBusiness
Former Boris Johnson digital strategist Craig Dillon discusses the ‘games’ being played in Parliament over Brexit and the likelihood of the U.K. leaving the European Union on October 31.video

Former Boris Johnson digital strategist Craig Dillon discusses the ‘games’ being played in Parliament over Brexit and the likelihood of the U.K. leaving the European Union on October 31.

The European Union has agreed to postpone the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc for three months – until Jan. 31.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure," Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, tweeted Monday.

The decision paves the way for the U.K. to leave the E.U. on or before Jan. 31, 2020.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.