Brazilian truckers strike enters its 7th day

A strike by Brazilian truckers that has caused shortages at gas stations and supermarkets across Latin America's biggest country has entered a seventh day with no immediate solution in sight.

Anger over rising diesel prices led truckers to begin striking last week and they've vowed to continue striking until the government commits itself to lowering those prices.

The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Sunday that the strike has resulted in nearly $3 billion in losses since it began on May 21.

Police have cleared 132 of the 529 blockades truckers erected across the country, allowing trucks with emergency fuel supplies to reach army facilities and police stations.