Brazil to auction oil camps despite environmental warnings

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this April 21, 2015 file photo, a man fishes near a floating oil platform in Guanabara Bay in Niteroi, Brazil. The administration of Jair Bolsonaro plans to auction seven oil fields despite contrary advice from analysts of Brazil's main environmental body. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

Documents obtained by the Associated Press show that the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro plans to auction seven offshore oil fields in the northeast despite contrary advice from analysts of Brazil's main environmental body.

Environmentalists say it's the latest example of how Bolsonaro, who campaigned on promises to revive Brazil's economy by cutting red tape, is pushing aside warnings in the name of progress. It comes at a time when Brazil, one of the world's largest oil producers, is moving toward the privatization of several industries, including offshore exploration.

Brazil's environment institute enforces legislation and aims to promote the sustainable the use of natural resources. Its analysts recommended against the exploration of oil in seven out of 42 offshore fields originally offered for auction in March.