Brazil labor minister suspended amid corruption probe

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the suspension of the labor minister as part of a corruption investigation.

The Labor Ministry confirmed that Helton Yomura was temporarily relieved of his duty Thursday and cannot enter the Labor Ministry's offices or have contact with its staff.

Federal prosecutors say they are investigating fraud in the registration procedure for unions and allege that civil servants and lawmakers manipulated the process.

In all, police were executing 10 search warrants and three arrest warrants on Thursday. They would not say who the arrest warrants were for.

But they did say the investigation has shown people connected to the scheme held high positions in the ministry. They have searched offices there and in the lower house of Congress.