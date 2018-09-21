Bourbon maker Four Roses reaches deal to settle strike

A union leader says striking workers at Four Roses will return to work next week after the Kentucky bourbon maker and union officials reached a tentative agreement to end a two-week walkout.

More than 50 hourly employees walked off the job Sept. 7 over a dispute dealing mainly with sick leave policy.

Union leader Jeff Royalty said Friday that the two sides agreed to language giving workers the option to keep current sick leave policy or sign up for a short-term disability plan.

Royalty says there will be no lingering animosity among striking workers, and says they'll be ready to go back to work making bourbon on Monday. Royalty is president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 10d.

Four Roses did not immediately comment on the deal.