Boeing shares fall after second deadly 737 MAX 8 crash

Boeing shares fell almost 9 percent in the premarket on Monday following the second deadly crash involving the 737 MAX 8 passenger jet.

Continue Reading Below

The crash has caused some airlines to grounded the plane.

Boeing was supposed to hold a ceremonial debut of its 777X widebody aircraft this week. That has been postponed.

The Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 on board, according to Reuters.

It was the same model aircraft flown by Lion Air that crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board.

China ordered Chinese airlines to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes after the crash.

Advertisement

Ethiopian Airlines said it has grounded its 737 MAX 8 fleet until further notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

According to Boeing, an investigation into the latest crash is in its early stages and there is no need to issue new guidance to operators of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft based on the information it has so far.

Shares of rival Airbus gained.