Boeing fired 65 employees, disciplined 53 over racist conduct, company says

Since June of last year, aerospace company Boeing has fired 65 employees and disciplined 53 others over behavior described as racist, discriminatory and hateful, according to a new company report on diversity.

The data follows a "zero tolerance" policy that CEO Dave Calhoun implemented following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

The policy includes a goal of raising the number of Black employees at the company by 20%, according to Q13 FOX. Blacks currently account for 6.4% of staffers at Boeing.

"There is no place for hate within our company, and we will keep expecting the best from everyone in their interactions with one another," Calhoun said, according to Q13 FOX.

Boeing has faced several lawsuits in recent years alleging racial discrimination. In one South Carolina case, a Black employee claimed Black employees were routinely assigned to work in "unsanitary" areas of a plant while White employees were sent to more "desirable" locations, Forbes reported.

The Boeing disclosures also come as investors place more pressure on U.S. companies to address racism and in the workplace and in hiring practices.

McDonald’s is aligning bonuses for its executives with their success in hiring from underrepresented groups, while companies such as Citigroup and Johnson & Johnson have seen their investors call for independent racial audits of their operations, according to Bloomberg.

The Boeing report also says its workforce is composed 22% of women and 31.2% of minorities.

Military veterans account for 14.8% of its employees.