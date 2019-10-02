Boeing cut 737 Max safety system to save money: Engineer

Boeing tried to save money by rejecting a safety system on its 737 Max airplanes, two of which crashed and killed 346 people, an engineer said in an internal ethics complaint.

The New York Times obtained the complaint and said it had been provided to federal investigators.

“I was willing to stand up for safety and quality, but was unable to actually have an effect in those areas,” said senior Boeing engineer Curtis Ewbank, who worked on the jet’s cockpit systems. “Boeing management was more concerned with cost and schedule than safety or quality.”

Ewbank said he waited until after the two crashes to file his complaint because of fear of retaliation, according to the Times.

The safety system may have been able to stop the jet's automatic software from using erroneous data to send it into a nosedive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.