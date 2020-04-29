Boeing whacked by coronavirus, 737 MAX grounding
COVID-19 is impacting 'every aspect' of Boeing's business
Boeing posted a loss in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic and the grounding of the 737 MAX significantly impacted businesses
The Chicago-based aerospace giant lost $641 million, or $1.11 per share, as revenue fell 26 percent to $16.9 billion. The adjusted loss of $1.70 a share fell short of the $1.61 loss that analysts surveyed by Refintiiv were expecting.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of our business, including airline customer demand, production continuity and supply-chain stability,” CEO David Calhoun said in a statement. He added Boeing is “progressing toward the safe return to service of the 737 MAX.”
