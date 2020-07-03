Boeing announces next wave of job cuts

Boeing has reportedly announced that the company is undergoing another round of layoffs.

The company notified approximately 1,030 employees companywide that they will lose their jobs by Aug. 28, according to The Seattle Times.

The layoffs will affect 668 workers in Washington state.

These layoffs are part of a previously announced plan to to reduce the workforce by 10 percent, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This second round of cuts will bring the Boeing's overall jobs losses in Washington to 10,500 by the end of summer.

Boeing announced the first round of cuts in May, saying that almost 12,300 U.S. jobs would go.

Job cuts in Australia and Canada brings the total to 13,000 employees, or about 8 percent.

The second round of layoffs bumps up the reduction to almost 14,000 employees overall.