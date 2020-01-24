Boeing considering new 787 Dreamliner production cut
The aerospace giant is still reeling from the 737 Max crisis
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is weighing another production cut of its 787 Dreamliner, but may not have to take that step depending on the size and timing of orders from China stemming from a recent U.S. trade agreement, people briefed on the matter said Friday.
Continue Reading Below
BOEING 737 MAX PRODUCTION FREEZE TO END IN MONTHS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|BOEING COMPANY
|322.31
|+4.52
|+1.42%
Earlier this month, U.S. airplane leasing firm Air Lease Corp Chief Executive Officer John Plueger said Boeing could be forced to cut production of its 787 Dreamliners to 10 aircraft per month, amid a drought of orders from China. Boeing shares were off nearly 1% in mid-day trading Friday.
'NO TIMELINE' FOR BOEING 737 MAX TO RETURN TO SKIES: TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY
Bloomberg News reported the potential production cut earlier.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and David Shepardson)