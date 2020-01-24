Expand / Collapse search
Boeing

Boeing considering new 787 Dreamliner production cut

The aerospace giant is still reeling from the 737 Max crisis

Reuters
Banyan Hill senior analyst Ian King discusses the FAA’s fast-tracking of approvals for Southwest Airlines flights to Hawaii, concerns with Boeing’s 737 Max and the impact coronavirus could have on carriers.video

Is Boeing too big to fail?

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is weighing another production cut of its 787 Dreamliner, but may not have to take that step depending on the size and timing of orders from China stemming from a recent U.S. trade agreement, people briefed on the matter said Friday.

BOEING 737 MAX PRODUCTION FREEZE TO END IN MONTHS

BABOEING COMPANY322.31+4.52+1.42%

Earlier this month, U.S. airplane leasing firm Air Lease Corp Chief Executive Officer John Plueger said Boeing could be forced to cut production of its 787 Dreamliners to 10 aircraft per month, amid a drought of orders from China. Boeing shares were off nearly 1% in mid-day trading Friday.

'NO TIMELINE' FOR BOEING 737 MAX TO RETURN TO SKIES: TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY

Bloomberg News reported the potential production cut earlier.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and David Shepardson)

